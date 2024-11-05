Vorteilswelt
Illwerke VKW supports kids and research

Nachrichten
05.11.2024 14:11

To mark the centenary of the Vorarlberg energy company Illwerke VKW, the Group is strengthening its partnerships.

Illwerke VKW, the local energy company, was founded exactly one hundred years ago on Tuesday. Those responsible took the anniversary as an opportunity to draw attention to project partners that are supported by the Group, because "our aim is to drive the future forward", explained CEO Christof Germann at a presentation on Tuesday. The areas of education, knowledge transfer, sustainability and innovation are particularly important to Illwerke, hence the selection of project partners.

Science Zones in the "inatura Dornbirn"
On the one hand, there is Caritas, which offers kids and young people help with homework and other school challenges in its learning cafés. Illwerke supports the project. As do the so-called Science Zones in the "inatura Dornbirn" natural history museum. The renovation of these zones will improve the opportunities for imparting knowledge, while energy topics will complement the wide range of content.

In future, Illwerke will be pursuing ambitious sporting goals with SCR Altach, reducing the arena's greenhouse gas emissions and optimizing travel to and from the stadium. Illwerke also supports the Institute for Computer Science in Vorarlberg. Its employees are researching the detection of anomalies using audio data. The results should primarily help with the maintenance of machine sets in hydropower plants.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

