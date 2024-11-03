Vorteilswelt
Insults Austria

Kneissl has a theory about Hitler’s “true homeland”

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 16:19

Former Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl has a wild theory about why Hitler was Austrian. In a short video, she insulted the country and sparked a discussion on social media .... 

0 Kommentare

Kneissl let the internet know that she had already realized "Hitler's true homeland" in 2020. "It was no coincidence why Hitler came from Austria and why the western Gestapo leaders were from Austria. It is a mixture of small-mindedness, envy and inferiority complexes (....)," said the former foreign minister, who lives in Russia and has been criticized for her relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Critics: Putin is Hitler of the present day
This relationship was also picked up on in initial reactions to the video on Platform X. "Who is she hanging out with now? Hitler of the 21st century", someone commented, for example. "Says the lady-in-waiting of the fascist in the Kremlin", said another.

Here you can see the video of Karin Kneissl.

"I would have reminded Ms. Kneissl that she also comes from Austria," it is suggested. Others say she is describing herself in this way and that one should be ashamed that she has ever held a high government office at all.

Supporters: "Low creature"
However, the current lobbyist and author also has supporters under the controversial video. "The common Austrian is a rather low creature in character" and "We experience the small-mindedness of the left-wing envy and biting society on a daily basis," was one comment.

Kneissl has repeatedly caused controversy with her statements in recent years. She has "lost her homeland forever", she said, adding that there is no democracy in Europe and human rights are constantly being violated. She sees herself as a "political refugee".

The 59-year-old spreads pro-Russian war propaganda on her Telegram channel. Among other things, she is president of the Russian state-affiliated think tank Gorky and writes for the state broadcaster RT.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Katharina Wurzer
Katharina Wurzer
