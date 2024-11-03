Vorteilswelt
Lifted with a crane

Fire department rescues curious cat from plastic pipe

Nachrichten
03.11.2024 15:00

The Florianis from the St. Johann in Tirol volunteer fire department were called out on a special rescue mission. An extremely curious velvet paw had fallen into a plastic pipe and was unable to free itself from its predicament.

It seems that the little cat's curiosity quickly became its undoing: on its exploratory tour of a company site in St. Johann i. T., it discovered several concrete rings with plastic pipes set in concrete that were around 50 centimetres high.

One of them must have been so interesting for the adventurous cat that she had to take a closer look at it. The four-legged friend fell into the pipe and was unable to free itself from its predicament.

In order to rescue the cat in the first place, the crane of the heavy rescue vehicle was needed to lift the concrete rings above.

Die Feuerwehr

Thanks to an attentive passer-by, he heard the meowing of the animal in distress and alerted the emergency services. The called fire department was able to locate the kitten quickly, but had to realize that the rescue could not be accomplished without further help: "In order to rescue the cat in the first place, the crane of the heavy rescue vehicle was needed to lift the concrete rings above."

The cat was examined by the vet.
No sooner said than done: a short time later, the Floriani team was able to free the weakened kitten safely and unharmed from the pipe. To be on the safe side, it was also examined by a vet. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
