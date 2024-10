The Hirscher shoe pinches in ski camp

Relaxed Odermatt

Also for superstar Marco Odermatt, who was eliminated after just 40 seconds in run one with an intermediate best time. Nevertheless, he was completely relaxed in the finish area for the second run. The form, as Sunday showed, is just right - that also reassured Stefan Brennsteiner and Manuel Feller, who were also annoyed about their early exit after very good intermediate times. Well, the story of this race could have been written quite differently.