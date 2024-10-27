Election in Georgia
President: Results are completely falsified
Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili has described the parliamentary elections in her country as completely falsified and blamed them on a "Russian special operation". She does not recognize the result, she said in Tbilisi and called for protests on Monday.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has been officially declared the winner of the election in the South Caucasus republic. The opposition alliance with the most votes in the parliamentary elections in Georgia does not want to contest its seats due to suspicions of electoral fraud.
Opposition does not recognize the result
The election commission declared the ruling party of the country's richest man, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the winner with around 54 percent of the vote. The opposition blocs do not recognize the result.
"I do not recognize the election result," Zurabishvili declared on Sunday. The election on Saturday, which according to the official result was won by the pro-Moscow ruling party Georgian Dream, was a "total falsification".
President calls for mass protests
Zurabishvili called for mass protests on Monday. "We are witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a modern form of hybrid war against the Georgian people," she declared, without specifying these accusations.
The imprisoned Georgian opposition politician Mikhail Saakashvili had previously called for widespread protests. "Now is the time for mass protests", the former head of government declared on the online network Facebook. "We must show the world that we are fighting for freedom and that we are a people who will not tolerate injustice," wrote Saakashvili, who is a member of the main opposition party UNM.
EU Council President Charles Michel called on the electoral authorities in Georgia to swiftly investigate suspected irregularities in the election. The Central Election Commission and other competent authorities should "fulfill their duty and investigate and assess the irregularities in the elections and the related allegations swiftly, transparently and independently", Michel wrote in the online service X, referring to reports by international election observers.
Election observers doubt the official result
In a joint statement, the election observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Council of Europe, the European Parliament and NATO reported disruptions to the ballot caused by "inequalities (between the candidates), pressure and tensions". They expressed doubts about the official result.
After counting the votes in more than 99 percent of constituencies on Sunday, the electoral commission declared the ruling Georgian Dream party the winner with 54 percent of the vote, while the pro-Western opposition alliance received 37.58 percent. The alliance described the official results as "falsified" and claimed victory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
