Seriously injured after fall with e-scooter

A 53-year-old Slovenian was driving east on Salzburger Straße at around 10.20 a.m. on Friday and wanted to overtake a 49-year-old Bulgarian e-scooter driver from Wels on the left. After the 53-year-old had almost completed the overtaking maneuver, he noticed a bump in the right rear area and saw in the mirror how the 49-year-old fell onto the road.