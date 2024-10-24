Will it work with the SPÖ?
“Interesting how Nehammer wants to make it work now”
The exploratory talks between the ÖVP and SPÖ start on Friday. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl previously warned of a "coalition of losers". In order to get rid of this negative image, it is now important to "speak with one voice, positively and constructively", explains communications consultant Nina Hoppe.
No criticism should come from ÖVP or SPÖ-affiliated organizations in advance either, advises Hoppe. "The famous message control that was used too much under Sebastian Kurz is now really in demand." Three to five lighthouse projects should be found; it must now be positive and constructive. Herbert Kickl's attacks on the so-called elite must also be heeded. "So that people don't have the feeling that Kickl or the FPÖ have simply been pushed to one side."
"If Trump wins, a political mentality wins"
The US election on 5 November also plays a role in the mood and the discussions, which should not be underestimated. "If Trump wins, a political mentality that is much closer to the FPÖ than that of the three-party coalition will win. That will bring a different dynamic. Washington is not interested in what happens in Vienna, but it is not insignificant for Vienna what happens in Washington," says Hoppe.
According to the communications consultant, it is also interesting to see how Nehammer intends to turn the whole thing around. "He himself says that things should be different now. But you don't have to be a communications consultant to wonder what he has been doing for the last three years." For SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, the basis for negotiation is currently not optimal due to his rival Rudi Fussi, who wants a fight vote. "There is no peace within the SPÖ and Babler is facing a lot of new challenges at federal level."
There is hope for Kickl
This is one of the reasons why Herbert Kickl is far from being a loser. Ultimately, there is still hope for him. He is also professional and intelligent enough to know how to continue the story in a positive way for himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
