In just one day
Community record: 77,000 comments on krone.at!
On October 22, the Krone set an impressive record for reader comments: 77,000 posts in just one day! We would like to take this opportunity to thank our readers.
The Krone community is growing and growing: for almost 20 years, online feedback from readers has been a matter close to our hearts. Where in the beginning bulletin boards and chats inspired our users, today it is an energetic readership that discusses, chats and provides a valuable exchange of opinions in the comments section on krone.at and on our social media sites.
Record: 77,000 reader comments
A new milestone was reached on October 22: 37,000 comments on krone.at and 40,000 posts on social media. We from the community team would like to thank our readers!
One of the reasons for the lively exchange was the discussion about the aftermath of the Austrian national elections: Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked the ÖVP with forming a government because both Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ) had continued to refuse to govern with an FPÖ under Herbert Kickl.
Readers had an intensive exchange of views on possible government formations, expressed different opinions and provided exciting insights. The high level of participation shows how important our platform is for dialog in Austrian society.
Thanks to our readers
We would like to thank our community! Your comments, pictures, videos and news are the cornerstone of our success and contribute significantly to the quality of our offering. This success is also confirmed by the current Media Analysis 2023/24.
Story comments are a valuable part of our platform and we welcome every exchange. Our community team is always available for suggestions or feedback: To continue to improve the community offering on our pages and make it more attractive for you, please write to us at forum@krone.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.