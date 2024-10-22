Champions League
The line-up: how Sturm start against Sporting
Here it is, the starting line-up with which Sturm Graz coach Christian Ilzer is looking for success in today's Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon!
The line-up:
Sturm Graz want to carry the "flow" from their recent Bundesliga wins into the Champions League. Sporting in Klagenfurt will be the next acid test for the Austrian double winners, who are still without points after two Champions League games. The Portuguese side are dominating their championship even more than Sturm and have really impressed Graz coach Christian Ilzer ahead of the reunion.
"One of the best teams"
"For me, Sporting are currently one of the best teams in Europe," said Ilzer. The Sturm coach tends to understate his position ahead of international assignments, but the figures for Sporting Clube de Portugal are certainly impressive. After eight games with eight wins in the Portuguese league, the big club from Lisbon has a goal difference of 27:2. In the Champions League, they beat Lille 2:0 and drew 1:1 in Eindhoven.
Sturm have met all three teams in the recent past with little success. No points were scored against Sporting in the 2023 Europa League. In Graz, the "Leões" (lions) still seemed tamable on the first matchday, with the score at 1-2 only ten minutes before the end. The 3-0 defeat in Lisbon then went down in Sturm history as a synonym for a lack of chances. A physically exhausted Ilzer team was well served with the result. The difference in level against an opponent who was extremely confident on the ball and had already been promoted was striking.
