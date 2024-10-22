The line-up: how Sturm start against Sporting

Sturm have met all three teams in the recent past with little success. No points were scored against Sporting in the 2023 Europa League. In Graz, the "Leões" (lions) still seemed tamable on the first matchday, with the score at 1-2 only ten minutes before the end. The 3-0 defeat in Lisbon then went down in Sturm history as a synonym for a lack of chances. A physically exhausted Ilzer team was well served with the result. The difference in level against an opponent who was extremely confident on the ball and had already been promoted was striking.