McLaren rages, but
Horner provokes: “What I don’t understand …”
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has no sympathy for the debates surrounding the time penalty against McLaren driver Lando Norris. "All drivers know the rules perfectly well," says Horner. The 50-year-old even believes that Norris would have easily overtaken Max Verstappen in a "regular" manner without this ill-considered action.
Norris' overtaking maneuver, including the resulting time penalty for the McLaren driver, continues to keep Formula 1 in suspense. While McLaren feels disadvantaged, Red Bull is more likely to see incompetence on the part of its opponent. Here is a brief overview of some of the statements on the case so far.
Christian Horner (Red Bull team principal): "All the drivers know the rules very well. The overtaking maneuver took place off the track. So he should have given the place back. He didn't do that, so there was a penalty. For us, it was a black and white scenario. What I perhaps didn't understand: It was clear that there was going to be a penalty, or it looked pretty clear that there was going to be a penalty ... If he had given the place back immediately, he would probably have had enough speed to overtake again"
Andrea Stella (McLaren team principal): "Everyone on the pit wall agreed that this situation did not need to be investigated. When I saw that an investigation was underway, I was pretty sure that it was because Max pushed Lando off the track. The defending car goes straight at the apex, goes off the track just like Lando and doesn't give Lando a chance to complete the maneuver. So for us, this maneuver was at least neutral."
Lando Norris: "They made that decision within a couple of laps. It was not an easy decision. I tried it, he came off the track as well. I think he was way too hard there and took advantage of it, but I don't make the rules. The point that is not correct is what Max did - defending his position by coming off the track. He drove off the track while defending, he made a mistake and profited from it. At the same time, I had to drive off the track because of that. It's impossible for people to know whether I could have stayed on the track or not otherwise."
Max Verstappen: "Maybe it's better if I keep my opinion to myself. I think the stewards should comment on situations like this - and they have. I already know what I think about it, but I don't necessarily have to tell everyone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
