Horner provokes: “What I don’t understand …”

Lando Norris: "They made that decision within a couple of laps. It was not an easy decision. I tried it, he came off the track as well. I think he was way too hard there and took advantage of it, but I don't make the rules. The point that is not correct is what Max did - defending his position by coming off the track. He drove off the track while defending, he made a mistake and profited from it. At the same time, I had to drive off the track because of that. It's impossible for people to know whether I could have stayed on the track or not otherwise."