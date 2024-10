Planetary defense: A deceptive package

HERA is a technical abbreviation and alludes to the Greek goddess "Hera", wife of the chief god Zeus and patroness of family, home and hearth. The probe is part of a program that is officially intended to defend the Earth. No, not against evil aliens, but against "evil" asteroids which, for whatever tricky celestial mechanical reasons, could set course for the inner solar system and, with a lot of bad luck, hit the Earth. That would be more than unpleasant: the Chelyabinsk asteroid that exploded in Siberia a few years ago was only 20 meters in diameter and caused no deaths, but thousands of injuries - due to shattered windows.