3 goals, 2 assists
Gala in the World Cup qualifiers! Messi steals the show
What a gala performance from Lionel Messi! The Inter Miami superstar once again stole the show on Tuesday in Argentina's 6:0 thumping victory over Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers.
The 37-year-old single-handedly decided the game in the first half. After his opening goal in the 19th minute, Messi also shone with two assists on goals from Lautaro Martinez (43) and Julian Alvarez (45-35).
Lionel Scaloni's team did not let up after the break, with Thiago Almada scoring the fourth goal in the 69th minute. Messi added a brace in the closing stages (84th, 86th) to crown his gala performance. The exceptional player has now scored 846 (!) career goals.
Brazil also celebrates scoring party
Brazil also won confidently against Peru. First, Raphinha scored twice for the "Selecao" - he converted two penalties. Andreas Pereira made it 3:0 in the 71st minute with a side-footed shot, before Luiz Henrique made it 4:0 three minutes later.
The win on matchday ten means Brazil remain in fourth place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 16 points. The Albiceleste retain their place at the top of the South American table with 22 points. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals, with the seventh-placed team having to go through to the relegation round. Brazil will face Venezuela in mid-November, while Argentina will play Paraguay.
