Gala in the World Cup qualifiers! Messi steals the show

The win on matchday ten means Brazil remain in fourth place in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico with 16 points. The Albiceleste retain their place at the top of the South American table with 22 points. The top six out of ten teams qualify directly for the finals, with the seventh-placed team having to go through to the relegation round. Brazil will face Venezuela in mid-November, while Argentina will play Paraguay.