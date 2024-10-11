Mwene ahead of Haaland hit: “This is extra motivation”

Norway will travel on Saturday with their new record goalscorer Erling Haaland, who scored a late winner in the first leg. Mwene emphasized that they would not just focus on the Manchester City star when analysing their opponents. "It's about being stable around him so that the others can't use him in such a way that he gets those finishing opportunities. We actually did an okay job of that in the first leg." Until a scene in the 80th minute, which Haaland capitalized on to score the winning goal.