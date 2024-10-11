"Throat constricted"
Spain hero: depression shortly before the EURO
In the summer, Alvaro Morata led the Spanish national team to the European Championship title. Just a few months earlier, the striker suffered from depression, as he revealed in a podcast.
"I was in a very bad way, I literally exploded. At one point I couldn't put my shoes on, then I ran home because my throat was choking up and my vision was starting to blur," the 31-year-old told the "Herrea en COPE" podcast about his mental health problems in the spring.
For years, Morata has been the whipping boy of the Spanish public, sometimes heavily criticized by fans and the media. A few months earlier, it was not even clear that he would be taking part in this summer's European Championship. "It's a moment when you hate the thing you like the most," Morata says more or less openly about thoughts of a premature end to his career.
Psychiatrist and medication helped
During this difficult time, he sought help from a psychiatrist and was also treated with medication. He received a lot of support from his former club Atletico Madrid, especially from coach Diego Simeone, club boss Miguel Angel Gil and teammate Koke.
Morata now plays for Milan - and still thinks back fondly to the European Championship in Germany a few months ago. The tournament changed his life, "because people respect me more now. It's a sword that I carry inside me. I may end my career with more or fewer goals, but the photo of the champions will always be there," said Morata.
