Win tickets for the trip to Wonderland now

Tap dancing is a true art that requires a lot of training and passion. But the shows that follow are all the more amazing. The Tappin Times Company brings a unique tap dance show to the stage and takes the audience into the world of Alice in Wonderland and the Krone is giving away tickets for this extraordinary show.
The Tappin' Times Company is back with a new version and more crazy characters tap dancing through Wonderland in Alice's dream. Of course, the Mad Hatter and March Hare are also back. In the second part, the Mad Tappers take over the stage and create their own world in a kaleidoscopic mix of styles full of verve and poetry. Tickets and further information are available HERE.
Fancy being part of this unique performance? The "Krone" is giving away 1x2 tickets for the performance on October 24 at 19:30 at the Theater Center Forum in Vienna's 9th district. Simply fill in the form below and you could be there. The closing date for entries is October 21, 09:00.
