Drove to the police with a homemade license plate

During a traffic stop on Thursday, a Wels police patrol noticed a moped on which the passenger was riding without a helmet. The moped was stopped and the driver, a 20-year-old Iraqi from Wels, stated that he was on his way to a police appointment. He had to make a statement as a defendant because of a license plate theft.



He just had it too "drawig"

Because he was in a hurry, he drove his moped even though he did not have a driving license. This time, however, he had made his own license plate and attached it. His friend wanted to accompany him and, due to the lack of a second helmet, he simply rode along. He was prohibited from continuing his journey and the moped was parked. The Iraqi and his 19-year-old passenger were reported to the police.