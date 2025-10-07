Planned location for digital university not possible

What happens now?

According to Prammer, Linz still wants the digital university: "We therefore need to find a better location quickly". One of the locations repeatedly mentioned is Post City at the main railway station. Prammer has already made contact with the owner's representatives: "Post City is willing to talk. We now need the City of Linz, the state of Upper Austria and the federal government to work together quickly to clear the way for this or another location."