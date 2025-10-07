Excitement in Linz
Planned location for digital university not possible
A new report from the Upper Austrian government's Directorate for Regional Planning has ruled out the planned location of the new IT:U digital university in Auhof because the project would have a negative impact on nature conservation and the climate in Linz.
The construction project would have harmful consequences for the climate in Linz and the flow of cold air from the green belt would be blocked, it was stated today at a press conference by Dietmar Prammer (SPÖ), Executive Deputy Mayor of the City of Linz. In addition, experts from the province see unavoidable dangers from strong slope water.
"Will not allow rezoning"
From Prammer's point of view, the Auhof site for the digital university is therefore off the table: "Following the state's expert opinion, I am pulling the emergency brake on the project and will not allow the site to be rezoned as building land."
"It is undisputed that climate change is caused by us humans. This results in a massive negative impact on our quality of life - also in Linz - which we are increasingly experiencing with hot summers and flood disasters," says Prammer, who emphasizes that he is aware of "how much passion and work from many people" has already gone into this site.
What happens now?
According to Prammer, Linz still wants the digital university: "We therefore need to find a better location quickly". One of the locations repeatedly mentioned is Post City at the main railway station. Prammer has already made contact with the owner's representatives: "Post City is willing to talk. We now need the City of Linz, the state of Upper Austria and the federal government to work together quickly to clear the way for this or another location."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
