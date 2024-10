Things are now burning brightly in Salzburg

Starting with sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner, who has been in charge for a year now. His grace period was over with the last summer transfer window. Looking at the squad planning as of Sunday evening, it is clear that the quality of the squad - especially defensively - is reaching its limits. This is largely down to him, as there was no adequate response to the departure of key players such as Strahinja Pavlovic. Despite spending tens of millions of euros.