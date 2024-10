Looking at sat nav: driver crashes into another car

Unsuspecting anything bad, a 22-year-old woman was driving at the Appenzeller Straße/Loretoweg junction at around 2.30 p.m. on Saturday when a 60-year-old woman also approached the junction. She wanted to drive straight on from Appenzeller Straße in the direction of Merowinger Straße. Distracted by looking at her navigation system, she drove onto the junction without braking and gave way to the 22-year-old.