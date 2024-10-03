Drug ring exposed
Police arrest drug dealers in evening school
Police officers from the Gmunden police station have now been able to break up a drug dealing ring that has allegedly been up to mischief in the town on Lake Traun since the beginning of the year. Seven suspects were tracked down and drugs were confiscated. One of them was arrested during lessons in a school.
Seven adolescents and young adults aged 17 and 18 are suspected of having sold narcotics in the form of cannabis, cannabis resin (hashish) and cocaine to various customers in the Gmunden area in the period from January 1 to September 20.
During three house searches ordered by the public prosecutor's office in Wels, around 1.7 kilograms of cannabis resin (hashish) and 800 grams of herbal cannabis were seized on September 11. In addition, alarm weapons, narcotics paraphernalia and cash in the four-digit range were seized.
During the subsequent arrests, a semi-loaded alarm gun and a survival knife with a blade length of 27 centimetres were found on one of the suspects, who was in the evening school at the time of the arrest.
A total of five of the seven suspects were taken to the Wels and Linz prisons with an arrest order from the public prosecutor's office.
One of the suspects is suspected of having sold narcotics in a quantity exceeding fifteen times the legal limit for profit within the framework of the criminal organization, the other suspects have sold at least one quantity exceeding the legal limit for profit within the framework of the criminal organization.
