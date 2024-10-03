For months on end
Apartment not locked: Thief accepted invitation
Whenever a 57-year-old woman briefly left her apartment in Wolfsberg, a cheeky thief helped herself to gold jewelry, cash and vouchers. It was only months later that the victim found out and contacted the police.
A 26-year-old thief "helped herself" to a 57-year-old woman's apartment in Wolfsberg for a whole four months. From May to September, she stole gold jewelry worth thousands of euros, hundreds of euros in cash and vouchers. How was this possible? The 57-year-old victim had never locked the apartment when she went out for a short time.
When the woman finally noticed the thefts, she contacted the police. "On October 2, 2024 at around 2.48 p.m., the initially unknown perpetrator was caught red-handed by officers from Wolfsberg police station during another attempted theft and provisionally arrested," reports the police.
The young woman gave a chronic lack of money as her motive. "She had already sold the gold jewelry. The stolen cash and vouchers were recovered from her," said the police - the cheeky serial thief will be charged once the investigation is complete.
