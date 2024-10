St. Veit-Kinderkrebshilfe will not be sold after all

In addition to the two already known locations - the children's cancer facility in St. Veit (Leuwaldhof) in Pongau in Salzburg and the Anton Proksch Institute - the Kapfenberg, Gmundnerberg, Enns and Eggenburg locations and the associated rehabilitation clinic in Gars am Kamp will not be sold, Vamed Group Works Council Chairman Harald Steer told Ö1. Previously, the daily newspaper "Der Standard" had also reported that seven clinics would not be sold, but did not name any specific locations.