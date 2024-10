The line-up: How Sturm start against FC Brugge

Jon Gorenc Stankovic out for up to ten weeks

It won't be easy, especially as several key players from the championship season are out. Chief defender Gregory Wüthrich suffered a capsular ligament injury in France and will be absent for a longer period of time. Captain Jon Gorenc Stankovic had to end the dress rehearsal on Saturday at Blau-Weiß Linz (2:1) prematurely with a comminuted fracture of the radial head, the defensive stabilizer in the Graz midfield will be out for up to ten weeks. In addition, defensive all-rounder Dimitri Lavalée is suspended following his yellow card against Brest.