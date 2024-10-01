Vorteilswelt
Basic mandate conquered

FPÖ regional leader Petschnig moves to the National Council

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 16:00

In the National Council elections, FPÖ Regional Chairman Alexander Petschnig won a basic mandate in the northern regional constituency of Burgenland. He is now moving to Vienna. The provincial party executive has yet to decide who will take over his mandate in the provincial parliament.

"I will move into the National Council," Petschnig announces. This will free up his current seat in the provincial parliament. It remains to be seen who will take it over. On Thursday, the FPÖ provincial party executive will decide on the successor in Pinkafeld. "I will remain provincial chairman," says Petschnig.

His provincial parliamentary mandate came from the provincial list. He would be succeeded by the Third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer, who was ranked last but could move up due to the large number of preferential votes. He will not accept the mandate. The other representatives behind Petschnig are already in parliament or some are no longer with the FPÖ, such as Geza Molnar or Manfred Haidinger. Petschnig does not yet want to give a name. The decision will be made by the person authorized to accept service of process, i.e. Johann Tschürtz.

No decision is expected to be made on Thursday regarding the top candidate for the state election. "We still have to wait and see what happens in federal politics," says Petschnig.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
