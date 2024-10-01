Carinthia topic for the election
Renewal is the order of the day
Carry on as before the elections? This political principle, which has been practiced all too obviously for a long time, no longer works. One of the reasons could be that the parties - also and above all in Carinthia - need new blood. Because little is happening in the second and third ranks.
Editor-in-chief and publisher Christoph Dichand summed up this National Council election as "Revolutionary things are in the air". Those who do not adapt to this will go under. Carinthia's established parties should also take this to heart. And start with renewal. And not just in terms of topics and styles.
With personnel, for example. Let's start with the SP. There is hardly any sign of a move towards the goal in the ranks behind LH Peter Kaiser. Who will and WILL succeed the somewhat ailing governor?
On the ÖVP: despite the merits of these two people, do they really want to send Gabriel Obernosterer and Elisabeth Scheucher, 69 and 70 years old, to the National Council again? As the only two "Carinthian blacks" there, the Greens need a general overhaul anyway.
Joy quite rightly
And the FPÖ? They are in the throes of victory and are quite rightly delighted. But this success in Carinthia is due to Herbert Kickl AND the general dissatisfaction and less to the Blue Party. Erwin Angerer is a hard-working campaigner for community issues and against wind turbines, while Gernot Darmann is his hapless predecessor, who was "lured away" to the National Council. More is needed if Carinthia wants to rise to the top.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
