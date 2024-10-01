Renewal is the order of the day

Joy quite rightly

And the FPÖ? They are in the throes of victory and are quite rightly delighted. But this success in Carinthia is due to Herbert Kickl AND the general dissatisfaction and less to the Blue Party. Erwin Angerer is a hard-working campaigner for community issues and against wind turbines, while Gernot Darmann is his hapless predecessor, who was "lured away" to the National Council. More is needed if Carinthia wants to rise to the top.