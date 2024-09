City and state approve garage millions

According to the ratio of company shares, 2.7 million euros will go to the city and 1.8 million euros to the state. According to SPÖ transport spokesman Tarik Mete, the city's money will be used to expand the trolleybus network and for cycle and pedestrian paths. However, distributing such a large sum is a "one-off". Mete was also elected as the new head of the supervisory board of the Parkgaragengesellschaft at the meeting.