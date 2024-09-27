"Long arm of Israel"
Netanyahu threatens “tyrants in Tehran”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now threatened Iran. "I have a message for the tyrants in Tehran: if you attack us, we will attack you," he said before the UN General Assembly in New York (see video above).
There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, he said. "And that applies to the entire Middle East." The politician accused the international community of trying to appease the Iranian government and turning a blind eye - both to the oppression of the people in the country and to the external aggression of those in power.
In April, Iran attacked Israel directly with drones for the first time. Almost all missiles were intercepted at the time. The rescue service reported one injured child and there was also reportedly damage to the infrastructure of an air force base.
Attacks in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
"This appeasement must come to an end," said Netanyahu in New York on Friday. Meanwhile, the Israeli army equipped two reserve brigades on the border with Lebanon ready for combat. These usually consist of 1500 to 3000 soldiers.
The units have been stationed in the border area for some time and will create the conditions for the residents of northern Israel to return safely to their homes, the army announced.
Half of Hamas dead or captured
More than 700 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since Monday. Attacks are also continuing in the Gaza Strip. According to Netanyahu, more than half of the Hamas members there have already been killed or captured. Before the terrorist attack on 7 October, the Islamist organization had almost 40,000 members and more than 15,000 rockets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
