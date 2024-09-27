ÖTV lady knocks the number one out of the tournament

As with her - in the end quite straightforward - victory over the Dutchwoman Eva Vedder in the round of 16, Julia Grabher (WTA no. 793) started the match nervously and conceded a break in the very first game. The 28-year-old was able to get it back immediately before Vandewinkel (WTA no. 221) took the service from her again to make it 2:1. However, as on Thursday, the player from Vorarlberg showed nerves of steel and equalized the 1:3 deficit to make it 3:3. Both then continued to serve through - until the Belgian served for the set. Grabher then took her chance for the third break and converted her first set point after 57 minutes.