Grabher's run of success
ÖTV lady knocks the number one out of the tournament
After Julia Grabher had to fight her way into the main draw at the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula, the Vorarlberg native's run of success continues. After a 6:4, 6:1 victory over the Belgian number one seed Hanne Vandewinkel, the Dornbirn native is already in the semi-finals.
As with her - in the end quite straightforward - victory over the Dutchwoman Eva Vedder in the round of 16, Julia Grabher (WTA no. 793) started the match nervously and conceded a break in the very first game. The 28-year-old was able to get it back immediately before Vandewinkel (WTA no. 221) took the service from her again to make it 2:1. However, as on Thursday, the player from Vorarlberg showed nerves of steel and equalized the 1:3 deficit to make it 3:3. Both then continued to serve through - until the Belgian served for the set. Grabher then took her chance for the third break and converted her first set point after 57 minutes.
Her 20-year-old opponent also got off to the better start in the second set. Although Austria's former number one was able to fend off three break points, Vandewinkel did not miss her fourth chance and took Grabher's serve in the very first game. But once again, the protégé of iconic coach Günter Bresnik managed to break back directly to make it 1:1. Julia then really rolled over her opponent and didn't allow her a single game. After 1:43 minutes of play, the former 54th-ranked player in the world left the clay court with a 6:4, 6:1 victory.
German-Italian awaits
Local hero Silvia Ambrosio (WTA no. 430), who easily beat her compatriot Camilla Gennaro 6:3, 6:0, now awaits in the semi-finals. This will be Grabher's first clash with the 27-year-old, who was born in Giessen, Germany, and played under the German flag until 2023.
