Xenophobic graffiti on village signs

Meanwhile, there is great outrage across party lines. Green Party member of parliament Nadine Kasper, herself from Montafon, shared pictures of the graffitied signs on her social media channels. At the end of her post, she wrote: "I can imagine better and better what it was like 'back then'. It starts on a 'small scale'. Back then is now. Are we like that? Vorarlberg can do better. Can't we?"