Failed overtaking maneuver: biker (66) in hospital

The 66-year-old was driving along Zellgasse towards the L203 at around 4.20 p.m. and drove past the line of cars. However, she had not reckoned with a driver in front of her who had waived his right of way and wanted to let a 23-year-old enter from a side lane. The young man collided with the motorcyclist as he turned into the lane. The woman crashed and sustained serious injuries. She had to be taken to hospital in Dornbirn by ambulance.