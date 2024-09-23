Becoming a melting pot
Negotiations about the money for each individual university begin. A review of the past three years at the 22 public universities in Austria was held in Klagenfurt
Every three years, the university report shows where Austria's universities stand; the report for the period 2021 to 2023 was presented at Alpen Adria University in Klagenfurt. "The universities are in a good position," says Minister Martin Polaschek, who wants to demonstrate this with key figures: 62 ERC grants that have been awarded in the EU Research Framework Program since 2021 have gone to Austrian universities, and 127 since 2014. "A signal for the quality of research." STEM studies - mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology - are being chosen more and more often. Interest in computer science has risen by 5.4 percent in one year.
"In Los Angeles last year, we asked about the secret of the university's success and received the answer: L.A. is a melting pot, a melting pot, like metropolitan areas once were in the monarchy. That's where the best minds are drawn. This scientific migration is also very high here," says Oliver Vitouch, President of the University Conference.
Where there are pigeons, there are pigeons. Austria attracts good scientists. Science migration is very high. And we want to produce outstanding graduates and promote the best minds.
Austria's 22 public universities are between 660 and 30 years old - the one in Klagenfurt has been in existence for 54 years. Benefits are agreed with the federal government every three years,
Financing the universities
11 billion was available for Austrian universities in the period from 2019 to 2021
From 2022 to 2024 there was 13.2 billion euros.
For the period from 2025 to 2027, 16 billion euros have been earmarked for funding Austrian public universities.
"We had 1.8 percent of Austria's university budget. Our goal is to maintain this 1.8 percent," says Vitouch. Most recently, there was therefore 222 million euros for three years, i.e. 74 million per year. In future, this could rise to 288 million euros for the three-year period in Klagenfurt, as 16 billion euros have been earmarked for Austria's universities for the years 2025 to 2027.
As Rector of Klagenfurt University, Vitouch proudly points out the many green points in the diversity management criteria: On the issues surrounding childcare, work organization with flexible working hours and teleworking, career advancement and quality standards, the University of Klagenfurt was rated positively on all points.
