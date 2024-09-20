Eco party check:
Catastrophic result for these parties
The environmental protection organization Greenpeace gives the ÖVP and FPÖ a devastating report card in the course of a new party check. Climate and energy expert Jasmin Duregger talks in the krone.tv talk about the background and the areas in which the next government has a lot to do.
According to Duregger, the election manifestos of both the ÖVP and the FPÖ do not contain sufficient solutions to the climate crisis, no plans for the consistent restoration of nature or binding targets against soil sealing. Instead, the measures proposed by both parties exacerbate the climate crisis.
The Greens, SPÖ, NEOS, KPÖ and BIER-Partei focus on ecological measures in their programs, with the Greens performing best in a comparison of environmental policy parties.
The floods of the last few years were the result of decades of government failure: "Infiltration areas were destroyed and sealed, climate protection was only half-heartedly promoted. Austria's new federal government must prioritize climate and environmental protection."
Watch the video above for more information!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
