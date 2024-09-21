What was going on with German team boss Nagelsmann?

Officially, René Benko has not held an operational management role in the Signa Group since 2013. In fact, the bustling financial juggler was something of a de facto ruler in the opaque jungle of more than 1,000 companies until shortly before the collapse at the end of 2023 - at least that's not just the view of the public prosecutor's office. Even without an official entry in the company register, the Tyrolean often controlled his conglomerate down to the smallest detail: as a micromanager, he even took care of the table arrangements for a summer party at Villa Ansaldi on Lake Garda.