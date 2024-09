The line-up: How Salzburg start at Sparta!

"It's finally starting!"

Salzburg's record this season is also impressive. Apart from the 2:3 in the "Bulls'" last competitive match to date at Rapid on September 1, coach Pepijn Lijnders' team has picked up six wins and two draws this summer. Their sixth Champions League appearance in a row was secured with victories over Twente Enschede and Dynamo Kiev, and the Dutch coach is now looking forward to the start of the newly created league phase. "It's finally starting, we're really looking forward to showing ourselves," said Lijnders.