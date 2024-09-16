Vorteilswelt
Interrogation underway

Two men arrested after petrol station robbery

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 10:10

Two suspects have been arrested by officers from the Vorarlberg State Criminal Police Office and the Dornbirn police station. A 16-year-old and his 18-year-old colleague are currently in custody and are being questioned. 

0 Kommentare

The police have now revealed a few details about the robbery at a petrol station in Dornbirn: At around 3 a.m. early on Sunday morning, two men entered the store of a petrol station in the Schwefel district. The two masked men threatened an employee and customers present with a gas pistol. The petrol station employee then handed over the cash they demanded. The duo fled with the loot.

Even though an immediate manhunt was not successful, the two did not get far. After extensive investigations by the Vorarlberg State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Dornbirn police station, the suspected petrol station robbers were soon handcuffed.

According to the police, the 18-year-old and his 16-year-old accomplice are urgently suspected of the crime. They are in custody and are currently being questioned. 

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
