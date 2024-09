Fireworks of stars make Wachau shine!

Take part & win tickets

The "Krone" has accompanied the mega event and its two no less successful sister events on Lake Wörth and Lake Neusiedl since the beginning - and also sends a few lucky "Krone" readers along every year. A tradition that we are also celebrating this year: We are giving away 18 tickets this year, namely 4x2 standing room tickets for Friday, September 20, and 5x2 standing room tickets for Saturday, September 21.



Simply fill out the form below by 9 a.m. on September 17, 2024 and you're in!