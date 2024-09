“Goleador” Hans Krankl storms Klagenfurt

Together with his Viennese cult band "Monti Beton", Austria's soccer legend and historic hero of Cordoba will rock the Seepark Hotel in Klagenfurt on September 21 from 6.30 pm. Hans Krankl and his musical colleagues will ensure a nostalgic concert evening and a good atmosphere with good old hits from the 50s and 60s and Austropop hits from the 70s and 80s.