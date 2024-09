In truth, nobody wants these migrants

The right is on the rise across Europe, be it Meloni in Italy, Le Pen in France, Geert Wilders in the Netherlands, the Sweden Democrats, the AfD in eastern Germany or - according to all the polls - the FPÖ under Herbert Kickl in the upcoming elections in Austria. The issue that has brought some of the right-wing parties into government is the same everywhere - illegal migration and how to deal with this problem, both in the EU and in the individual member states.