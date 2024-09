Lifelong ban for 43 footballers & officials

Son, who once played for the Chinese first division club Shandong Taishan, was said to have been involved in illegal transfers and match-fixing, among other things. According to the association, 17 other players and club officials received a five-year ban. The authorities had been investigating footballers, referees, coaches and club officials for around two years for illegal match-fixing and corruption. According to the association, the police investigated a total of 120 matches, 128 suspects and 41 soccer clubs.