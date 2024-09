World champion Höll also wins the overall World Cup

Kolb on the podium

The Brit only finished tenth and therefore has no chance of catching Höll at the season finale in October. The Saalbach native had already won the World Cup in 2021 and 2023.

In the men's competition, European champion Andreas Kolb made it onto the World Cup podium for the second time this season in third place. Only France's Benoit Coulanges and Great Britain's Reece Wilson were faster than the Styrian.