The starting eleven: How Austria will play against Slovenia

Rangnick is relying on a back four of Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Maximilian Wöber and Alexander Prass for the Nations League away game against Slovenia. Behind striker Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer will operate as an attacking player in the center. Christoph Baumgartner is on the bench due to his absence from training. The Slovenians will be without their star goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is ill, but former Austrian youth team player Sandi Lovric will start.