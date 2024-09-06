Causa in the ministry
Edtstadler demands “full transparency” from Zadic
In a complaint, Sarah Böhler, head of the cabinet of Green Justice Minister Alma Zadic, was accused of unlawful disclosure of files. However, no investigation is now underway - at least against Böhler. Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler demands "full transparency".
The Ministry of Justice has been rumbling for months. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, investigations by the deceased former section head Christian Pilnacek have led to charges being brought against Sarah Böhler, the head of cabinet of Green Justice Minister Alma Zadić.
She is said to have provided access to files to people outside of her department. One of the beneficiaries is said to be former Green member of the National Council Peter Pilz. He was described as a "link" between the Minister of Justice and the accused head of cabinet, but always officially denied having any contact with Alma Zadić's employee. Böhler was reported on suspicion of unlawful disclosure of files, but is now not being investigated, as the "Krone" learned and the daily newspaper "Die Presse" reported.
The public prosecutor's office is refraining from opening an investigation against the lawyer, but is investigating unknown perpetrators. "In the case of the reported head of cabinet, there was insufficient suspicion, which is why it was decided not to open an investigation," explained Judith Ziska, spokesperson for the Vienna public prosecutor's office. However, ÖVP Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler is calling for full clarification.
"It is imperative that the Ministry of Justice now creates full transparency and immediately takes the necessary measures to clarify the matter," says the ÖVP Minister for the Constitution. The unlawful disclosure of files to the Peter Pilz network by employees of the Federal Ministry of Justice is still under investigation. "Such incidents must be fully investigated. I expect full clarification here in order to maintain trust in the integrity of our institutions," Edtstadler continued.
The aftertaste remains that there are double standards in the judiciary when it comes to tapes and their internal clarification. In the Pilnacek case, a secret tape recording had led to the appointment of a commission. Such an investigation was also necessary in this case.
And it was also "strange" that the former, independent Minister of Justice Brandstetter was not even heard by the Kreutner Commission.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
