Edtstadler demands “full transparency” from Zadic

She is said to have provided access to files to people outside of her department. One of the beneficiaries is said to be former Green member of the National Council Peter Pilz. He was described as a "link" between the Minister of Justice and the accused head of cabinet, but always officially denied having any contact with Alma Zadić's employee. Böhler was reported on suspicion of unlawful disclosure of files, but is now not being investigated, as the "Krone" learned and the daily newspaper "Die Presse" reported.