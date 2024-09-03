“She will have her lips injected”

"Nobody wants to have children with you"

Because he tried to force her to have sex even before the first trial - "I resisted and hit my head on the bedside table"; because he allegedly said to a social worker at the shopping center who was there with the woman and had insisted that she hand over the boy: "You're fat and ugly. No one wants to have children with you. If you bastards take my child away from me, I'll beat you up"; because he threatened to kill a taxi driver whom he accused of having an affair with his wife; because he had brass knuckles that allegedly belonged to his cousin.