Trial in Eisenstadt
“She will have her lips injected”
A Romanian living in northern Burgenland allegedly forced his wife to have sex and threatened people. He accepted the prison sentence and fine, although he claims to have done absolutely nothing.
In February, the Romanian from northern Burgenland got off with a diversion and 120 hours of community service at Eisenstadt provincial court: The 29-year-old is said to have punched and kicked his wife, and the man with four previous convictions also owned a BB gun, although he is banned from owning weapons. He threatened on Facebook that he would "hang everyone". The wife fled to a women's shelter with their son (4) and reported him again.
"Nobody wants to have children with you"
Because he tried to force her to have sex even before the first trial - "I resisted and hit my head on the bedside table"; because he allegedly said to a social worker at the shopping center who was there with the woman and had insisted that she hand over the boy: "You're fat and ugly. No one wants to have children with you. If you bastards take my child away from me, I'll beat you up"; because he threatened to kill a taxi driver whom he accused of having an affair with his wife; because he had brass knuckles that allegedly belonged to his cousin.
What to do with the 1000 euros?
The Romanian accepted the sentence - 8 months conditional and 1000 euros to the still-wife. He suspected that she would use the money to have her lips injected and silicone implants made.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
