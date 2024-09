Resuscitation unsuccessful: mountaineer died on tour

The tour of the three mountaineers started at lunchtime on Monday at the Lucknerhütte in Kals. "A 48-year-old Austrian was on the way with two mountaineer friends," reported the Tyrolean police. "At around 1.20 pm, the three of them were below the Lucknerhütte at an altitude of around 2130 meters." The 48-year-old suddenly shouted to his companions that they should wait for him.