Robbery with brass knuckles and knife in front of school

Three suspects arrested

The group of perpetrators disappeared in the dark. The victim raised the alarm. The police were notified by emergency call. The main suspects were located using photos. The 17-year-old knife-wielding boy from Lower Austria as well as the knuckleduster accomplice from the Eisenstadt area and a third suspect from the district of Mattersburg - both 15 years old - were arrested. They were taken to Eisenstadt prison last Friday.