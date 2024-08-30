Again on the Arlberg
Storm: Mudslide sweeps bridges away, valley closed
Another severe storm hit the Arlberg region in Tyrol. This time, the municipality of Pettneu was particularly affected: several bridges were apparently swept away in a mudslide in the Malfontal valley on Thursday evening. The valley is currently closed. Overnight guests staying in a hut have to descend on the other side of the mountain.
At around 7.30 pm, a heavy thunderstorm with heavy rain and hail fell in the municipality of Pettneu. As a result, a large mudslide occurred in the Malfontal valley. Several bridges were also swept away by the masses of debris. Paths may also have been damaged.
Due to the mudslide, the Malfontal valley is closed to pedestrians and all vehicle traffic until further notice due to danger to life.
Valley closed due to danger to life
"Due to the mudslide, the Malfontal valley is closed to all pedestrians and all vehicle traffic until further notice due to danger to life," says the municipality.
Dozens of people in a mountain hut
Dozens of people are said to have spent the night in a hut that can be reached via the valley. They will now probably have to descend into the valley on the other side of the mountain, the head of the municipality told the "Krone" newspaper.
Luckily, according to the police, no one was injured.
Two weeks ago in St. Anton ...
Two weeks ago in St. Anton am Arlberg there were serious mudslides and flash floods, vehicles and houses were caught up in the masses of earth and water. At least 35 buildings were damaged, as well as several bridges and roads.
The Arlbergstraße was also affected by mudslides on both the Vorarlberg and Tyrolean sides in the course of the storms. A large landslide had displaced the road on the Tyrolean side near St. Anton. In Vorarlberg, a mudslide hit the road near St. Christoph am Arlberg and the entire road was displaced.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
