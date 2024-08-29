Gruesome death in South Tyrol leaves many questions unanswered

Traces of blood discovered in off-road vehicle

It is also still unclear whether the place where the body was found was also the place where the 24-year-old died. According to a report in the daily newspaper "Dolomiten", detectives found traces of blood in the off-road vehicle. If these turn out to be fresh and come from the deceased, this would prove that he was sitting in the car - already in an injured state - which, however, does not match the scenario that was found.