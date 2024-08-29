Traces of blood in the car
Gruesome death in South Tyrol leaves many questions unanswered
The mysterious and gruesome death of a 24-year-old forestry worker in South Tyrol still leaves many questions unanswered. The Italian police are now even assuming it was a case of murder.
The young man had been at a party with some friends in the municipality of Barbiano on August 18. He is said to have taken a cab home at around 3.30 am. A short time later, Aaron E. was found in the Wieseralm area with deep cuts to his neck. The forestry worker's head had almost been severed ...
The curious thing is that a chainsaw was discovered not far from him. A possible connection is currently not ruled out.
Investigators are in the dark
However, it is still completely unclear what actually happened after the cab ride. According to previous findings, the 24-year-old had probably driven relatively quickly from his home to the mountain pasture at an altitude of 1600 meters in his own off-road vehicle. The trail then disappears.
Self-inflicted accident rather unlikely
He was not wearing work clothes at the time of his death, but was simply dressed in jeans and sneakers. According to the police, the position of the chainsaw - it was relatively far away from the 24-year-old's body - also makes a self-inflicted accident rather unlikely. In addition, a car was reportedly following behind the 24-year-old.
Traces of blood discovered in off-road vehicle
It is also still unclear whether the place where the body was found was also the place where the 24-year-old died. According to a report in the daily newspaper "Dolomiten", detectives found traces of blood in the off-road vehicle. If these turn out to be fresh and come from the deceased, this would prove that he was sitting in the car - already in an injured state - which, however, does not match the scenario that was found.
Friends already questioned
The friends who were with him at the party have already been questioned by the investigators. The 24-year-old's two cars and saws (a second one was found in his car) were confiscated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
