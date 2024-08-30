Health tips
A new appreciation of old knowledge: What herbs can do!
Herbalist Father and intensive care physician publish book on "monastic medicine". They have created a reference work for anyone interested in health - and more.
Father Johannes Pausch is a psychotherapist and bears the title "herbal witch" as an honorary title; Professor Rudolf Likar is a primary care physician, palliative and pain specialist and medical lateral thinker with a series of books already published. Together, the two have now created a standard work: "Säulen der Klosterheilkunde", with the subtitle "Holistic health through ancient knowledge".
They get to the bottom of the healing power of herbs and roots as well as the abilities of old and new healers and everything else that contributes to a good life, because health is much more than just the absence of illness.
Improving the quality of life
The book is about nature and our relationship with it, therapies, exercise, living together and spirituality. It is also full of tips, suggestions, ideas and wisdom. Following excursions into the traditional medicine concepts of Tibet and China, the authors also present practical tests that show the interplay between conventional medicine and herbal medicine and document an improvement in quality of life.
Contents
- Monastery garden (European monastery Gut Aich, St. Gilgen am Wolfgangsee)
- Monastery knowledge
- Five pillars of monastic medicine
- Father Johannes' way
- The old healers
- Spirituality
- Treatment and herbs
- Convent medicine meets monastic medicine
- Krassimira: A power that can heal
- TCM
- "Säulen der Klosterheilkunde", published by Ueberreuter, € 32.20 Rating: Great
Finally, this unique book leads into the chapter "What can we do ourselves?" with a concluding section containing 33 tips for everyday life; easy to grasp, thought-provoking and worth following. And with a summarizing quote: "Today, we can only say from centuries of experience that herbs have healing powers that are good for us humans."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
