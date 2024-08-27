Parents pay 2200 euros per school attendance per year

According to the study, the cost burden is highest at the start and end of school. Among other things, this is due to excursions and tutoring towards the end of school as well as the purchase of materials at the beginning. For the study, around 2,500 parents with almost 4,000 schoolchildren kept a diary of costs for a year (July 2023 to July 2024). They noted things like exercise books, computers, after-school care, tutoring and expenses for a sports week.