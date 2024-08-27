Chamber of Labor study:
Parents pay 2200 euros per school attendance per year
On average, parents pay around 2,200 euros per year for a child's school attendance. The new cost study by the Chamber of Labor (AK) shows that pupils at AHS upper secondary schools and vocational secondary schools are the most expensive.
According to the study, the cost burden is highest at the start and end of school. Among other things, this is due to excursions and tutoring towards the end of school as well as the purchase of materials at the beginning. For the study, around 2,500 parents with almost 4,000 schoolchildren kept a diary of costs for a year (July 2023 to July 2024). They noted things like exercise books, computers, after-school care, tutoring and expenses for a sports week.
Subject-specific material expensive
The main result: on average, parents spent 2223 euros per child. Expenditure is above average at secondary level 2 schools, while costs are lower at AHS lower and middle schools. Elementary school are in the middle range. The reason for the differences is, for example, the cost of IT equipment and subject-specific materials at upper secondary schools, while pupils at secondary level receive laptops from the state at a reasonable price.
This is how the costs are distributed.
Practically everyone has to pay for general school supplies such as books. Around three quarters had to pay for "subject-specific school materials and clothing". These include cooking utensils and work clothes. Around a third of parents had expenses for computers, tablets and IT.
AK: "School success is privatized"
Criticism of the results came on Tuesday from the Chamber of Labor itself and Volkshilfe, among others. "School success has been privatized to a large extent," said AK President Renate Anderl. For example, there would need to be an expansion of all-day schools, free school events and free support for learning difficulties.
Volkshilfe also fears that high school costs will increase inequality. "Not every child has their own toys or crayons in kindergarten. Why do we send schoolchildren back and forth between school, after-school care and home every day like pack mules with books and the like? What is finally needed is a school that is actually free of charge, starting with books and ending with after-school care," says Volkshilfe Director Erich Fenninger in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.