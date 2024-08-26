“Return journey” begins for the white storks

Gathering reserves of strength

This year's weather conditions were probably also largely responsible for this: "The heavy rainfall in spring ensured a rich supply of food in the wet meadows and floodplains," say the scientists. With a bit of luck, large gatherings of the large black and white birds can now be observed in the foothills of the Alps in Lower Austria, for example. There they are gathering their last reserves of strength for the long flight to East or South Africa.